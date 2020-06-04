AOC Furious Over Times Op-Ed Supporting Military Action To Quell Riots, Americans Disagree

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was livid over an op-ed compiled by Senator Tom Cotton, where he expresses support for military intervention in stopping out-of-control riots in cities across America.

Cotton (R-AR) wrote that an “overwhelming show of force” was required to “disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers” who’re using the murder of George Floyd being an excuse for violence.

“The federal government has a constitutional duty to the states to ‘protect each of them from domestic violence,’” Cotton writes.

“Local law enforcement in some cities desperately needs backup, while delusional politicians in other cities refuse to do what’s necessary to uphold the rule of law.”

Cotton’s op-ed, that was printed in the New York Times Wednesday, comes just one day before an NYPD police was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot, while they stood protect from looters.

Senator Tom Cotton is under attack by left wing media activists because that he called for a finish to the riots! Americans aren’t blind to injustices inside our society but DEMAND the political elite don’t just standby whilst the country burns up. SHARE and READ OpEd: https://t.co/vs1bPZe1OR pic.twitter.com/Oo9R1y08MN — Jessie Jane Duff – Text FIGHT to 88022 (@JessieJaneDuff) June 4, 2020

AOC’s Meltdown

AOC ran down a litany of questions of which she demanded answers from the New York Times, a lot of which were completely lacking in any factual backing.

One such example: “Can you explain your choice to publish (Cotton’s column) on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square?” the New York socialist asked.

The Tiananmen Square incident is usually referred to in China because the ‘June 4th incident.’ Any guesses why? Ding ding, because it occurred on June 4th, perhaps not June 3rd.

Historical facts being fumbled by AOC can be expected though. It’s the deliberate (we’re giving her the benefit of the doubt here) misunderstanding of basic concepts.

For example, she asks: “Do you believe calling for violence is an ‘opinion’?”

Not one word of violence is uttered in Cotton’s piece. AOC is just conflating ‘violence’ with the enforcement of law and order.

Ironic too, that had a left-wing domestic terrorist published a column explaining the need because of their violent actions in the New York Times, Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t have batted an eye fixed.

If ignorance were an expression of art, AOC would be the Sistine Chapel.

@JBennet Other Qs: Did you take into account the author‘s explicit demand violence (“no quarter”) when you thought we would run this piece? Is it your belief that you are perhaps not responsible for the factual integrity of that which you publish? Do you think calling for violence is definitely an “opinion”? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2020

America Disagrees With AOC

As Cotton notes in his column, a lot of Americans side with his standpoint when it comes to getting the military called in to assist police forces in stopping violent riots.

Not just right-leaning voters, but Democrats and voters throughout the board are on Cotton’s side.

58% of Americans support sending the military in to supplement police force to quell riots Compare that to the twitter discourse lmao https://t.co/dkORzmAlOz — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 2, 2020

That same poll also showed support for bringing in the National Guard to stop the riots – by a level wider margin. 71 % of registered voters supported calling in the Guard, while only 18 % opposed the measure.

“The American people aren’t blind to injustices in our society, but they know that the most basic responsibility of government is to maintain public order and safety,” Cotton muses.

“In normal times, local law enforcement can uphold public order. But in rare moments, like ours today, more is needed, even if many politicians prefer to wring their hands while the country burns.”

AOC is one particular politician. What makes her even more dangerous, however, could be the willful ignorance she uses to justify her actions.