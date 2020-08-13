AOC Demands Trump Release His College Transcript After He Slams Her As A ‘Poor Student’

On Thursday early morning, President Donald Trump blastedRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) throughout an interview on Fox Business, calling her a “poor student.” Now, she’s shooting back by requiring that Trump release his own college transcript.

“AOC was a poor student,” Trump stated,according to Fox News “This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps.”

Not stopping there, Trump included that Democrats are “all afraid of her.”

Trump on AOC: “AOC was a poor student … this is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps.” pic.twitter.com/usijJRqlqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez lost no time at all in clapping back at the president on her own Twitter page.

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President,” she composed. “You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office.”