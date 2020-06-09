AOC: ‘Defund The Police’ Should Not Be Toned Down To Appeal To White People

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, said the “defund the police” slogan should not be toned down for white voters.

AOC: “Poll-Tested Slogans” Not The Job Of Activists

In a thread on Twitter, AOC addressed the recent call to “defund the police” that has result from Black Lives Matter activists and Democrat politicians on the recent weeks since the riots sparked off by the death of George Floyd. AOC claimed that “defunding” the police simply meant that “Black & Brown communities are asking for the same budget priorities that White communities have already created for themselves: schooling > police,etc,” and that “people asked in other ways, but were always told ‘No, how do you pay for it?’ So they found the line item.”

“Lots of DC insiders are criticizing frontline activists over political feasibility and saying they need a new slogan,” she continued. However, she proceeded to argue that “poll-tested slogans and electoral feasibility” is not the work of activists, with their priorities simply being to “organize support and transform public opinion, which they are doing.”

Lots of DC insiders are criticizing frontline activists over political feasibility and saying they need a brand new slogan. But poll-tested slogans and electoral feasibility is not the activists’ job. Their job is to organize support and transform public opinion, that they are doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

AOC criticized the fact that some individuals were “scrambling to repackage this whole conversation to make it palatable for largely affluent, white suburban ‘swing’ voters,” arguing that it “points to how much more electoral & structural power these communities have relative to others.”

And by the way, the fact ppl are scrambling to repackage this whole conversation to make it palatable for largely affluent, white suburban “swing” voters again points to just how much more electoral & structural power these communities have relative to others Just for awareness! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

Perhaps a poor choice to your aims & focus It’s been a fantastic choice for the organizers who have been attempting to prompt a national convo for years about multibillion-dollar police depts. “Refund” or “reallocate” didn’t do that. “Defund” did. BLM had similar early resistance. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

This Speak Volumes!

It speaks volumes that AOC would not want the Democrat Party to tone down their rhetoric on the “defund the police,” slogan. While she claims that is simply in regards to a tactical range of words, implying that law enforcement departments would not be completely dismantled, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The far-left activists are literally working on this right now in Minneapolis, fully defunding law enforcement. It’s not merely “asking for the same budget priorities,” and she knows that darn well.

People will take this literally, which can be exactly what she wants. This is more proof that AOC hates ordinary Americans and the capability to keep themselves safe.