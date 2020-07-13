AOC defends rise in NYC crime saying people are ‘stealing bread to feed their children’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suggested the rise in crime in New York City is because ‘desperate’ people are ‘stealing bread to feed their children’.

The Democrat, speaking during a virtual town hall last Thursday, was commenting on plans to defund the police.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month he was slashing $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s annual $6 billion budget.

Police data demonstrates shootings in the city last month were up 130 per cent year on the entire year – from 89 shootings last year to 205 in 2010.

But Cortez asked: ‘Do we think it has to do with the truth that there’s record unemployment in the United States at this time?

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed a virtual town hall last week

‘The fact that people are at a consistent level of economic desperation that people have not seen since the Great Recession?’

AOC on increased NYC crime: “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

Asked about the uptick in crime the congresswoman added: ‘Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent.

‘And so that they go out, and so they need to feed their child and so they don’t have money so they feel just like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.’

It comes after a Long Island sheriff warned the city authorities were ‘starting to lose control’.

‘When you see the vandalism in all our own communities – whenever you see the assaults, you see Molotov cocktails being thrown at police vehicles, you have to start to realize that, we’re starting to lose get a grip on,’ said Errol Toulon, Suffolk County sheriff.

‘And after we start to lose get a grip on, we’re maybe not losing get a grip on to peaceful protesters, these are criminals,’ that he told Fox News.

‘And so once we start to relinquish authority to them, we’re going to have chaos in our streets.’

Protesters have needed rent to be canceled in light of unemployment amid COVID-19

Demonstrators in Bushwick, Brooklyn, called for more help through the pandemic on July 5

Calls to defund the police, reducing the cost of policing and directing the money to social work instead, have proliferated because the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

De Blasio on Friday asked the NYPD to place more cops at violent hotspots despite having just cut the department’s budget by $1 billion.

The mayor revealed his new ‘Take Back the Block’ initiative to curb gun violence in the Big Apple saying: ‘We will need back our streets in Harlem and all over our city but we’re going to take action from the floor up.

‘We are going to break the cycle of violence.’

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea accused de Blasio of ‘bowing to mob rule’ by cutting the department’s budget and said that the subsequent violence over the Fourth of July weekend was ‘predictable’.

Members of the NYPD investigate the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Harlem on July 5

A plainclothes police officer detains then releases an so-called vandal in NYC on May 31

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan also weighed in on the weekend violence on Monday, calling it ‘unacceptable’.

He said the surge was due to ‘a combination of things’, including the pandemic, new reforms and heightened tensions between police and citizens.

‘The animosity toward police out there is tremendous,’ Monahan said.

‘Just about everybody we handle is looking to fight an officer when we make an arrest, so it is vital that we get communities together supporting and speaking up for police.’

The mayor acknowledged that the town saw ‘too much violence’ between Friday and Sunday.

‘We have plenty of work to do to address it,’ he said.

But he argued that ‘there is not one cause for something like this’, citing failures by the court system, economic uncertainty and the truth that residents are restless after months in coronavirus lockdown.