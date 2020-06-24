AOC beats back Dem challenger in NY congressional primary

Tuesday’s primary is for a seat in Congress representing areas of the Bronx and Queens. The seat is solidly blue and Ocasio-Cortez is favored to win the general election again in November. She will face retired New York Police Department officer John Cummings, who won the Republican nomination for the seat Tuesday.

Caruso-Cabrera ran as a pro-business moderate and earned the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which spent six figures to advertise on her against the far-left freshman congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez drew scorn from many in her district after she played a role in getting Amazon to scrap plans for a second headquarters in Queens. The company later still leased a workplace in New York, but with a much smaller footprint.

But Ocasio-Cortez is constantly in the national spotlight and it has been exceptionally successful in building a campaign war chest, pulling in $2.4 million in April and May to create her total raised this cycle to $10.5 million.

Ocasio-Cortez – who has skyrocketed into the national spotlight since her election in 2018 due to both her progressive stances and her public feuds with President Trump – made more news in the afternoon leading up to Tuesday’s primary by involving herself in yet another House race.

She threw her support behind progressive middle school principal Jamaal Bowman who is challenging Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., for a seat he’s held since 1988.

