AOC allegedly on hook for unpaid seven-year-old tax bill: report

The Democratic socialist congresswoman from The Bronx nonetheless hasn’t paid a 7-year-old tax invoice leftover from a failed enterprise enterprise.

AOC had based Brook Avenue Press, a publishing home that sought designers, artists and writers from city areas to assist paint The Bronx in a optimistic means in kids’s tales, in 2012.

As the Post beforehand reported, public records show the state dissolved the corporate in October 2016. The state could make such a transfer when a enterprise fails to pay company taxes or file a return.

The state Tax Department then filed a warrant towards her now-defunct enterprise on July 6, 2017, over a $1,618.36 unpaid invoice.

As of Friday, the tax warrant had nonetheless not been glad, and the excellent steadiness had grown to $2,088.78, the division mentioned.

“She just thinks she’s better than everyone else. Clearly, she’s worse,” mentioned Hank Sheinkopf, spokesman for AOC’s chief June primary-race opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, to The Post.

But Ocasio-Cortez’s camp says the rep is difficult the $2,088.78 invoice as a result of it was issued “in error.”

“The congresswoman is still in the process of contesting the tax warrant. The business has been closed for several years now, and so we believe that the state Tax Department has continued to collect the franchise tax in error,” mentioned Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman.

“As anyone who’s tried to contest a tax bill in error knows, it takes time,” Hitt added.

AOC, a first-term incumbent, will face Democratic voters within the June 23 main within the 14th Congressional District overlaying parts of The Bronx and Queens.

She shocked the political world when she toppled Ex-Congressman and former Queens Democratic Party Chairman Joe Crowley within the 2018 Democratic main.

In one in every of her first strikes as a congresswoman in 2019, AOC mentioned taxes on the nation’s wealthiest should be increased to as much as 70 percent.

Meanwhile, the monetary assertion of Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor, has but to be publicly posted. Her marketing campaign spokesman mentioned it was filed Friday – the May 15 deadline.

