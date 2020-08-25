ANZ return a huge success and underlines why New Zealand are benchmark for world netball | Netball News

“They have a style and the clubs adhere to that style and they produce players that can play on the international scene and I don’t think that is where England are at yet,” states Tamsin Greenway
By Paul Prenderville with Tamsin Greenway
Last Updated: 25/08/20 11:54 am
Tamsin Greenway thinks there is plenty for the netball world to gain from the return of the ANZ Championship – and sees no indication of the Silver Ferns getting weaker.
Women’s sport has actually been struck hard around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic however New Zealand were amongst the very first nations to get sport up and running, and the ANZ was a huge part of that.
Central Pulse maintained the title they won in 2015 with success over Tactix in Sunday’s Grand Final, and the return of the ANZ is commonly considered as effective, in spite of easy to understand logistical issues as Covid -19 continues to be a significant problem …