ANZ return a huge success and underlines why New Zealand are benchmark for world netball | Netball News





Central Pulse maintained the ANZ Premiership title

Tamsin Greenway thinks there is plenty for the netball world to gain from the return of the ANZ Championship – and sees no indication of the Silver Ferns getting weaker.

Women’s sport has actually been struck hard around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic however New Zealand were amongst the very first nations to get sport up and running, and the ANZ was a huge part of that.

Central Pulse maintained the title they won in 2015 with success over Tactix in Sunday’s Grand Final, and the return of the ANZ is commonly considered as effective, in spite of easy to understand logistical issues as Covid -19 continues to be a significant problem …