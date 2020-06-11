Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa apologizes for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout; creator says he only meant to honor George Floyd

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is apologizing after appearing to offer an “I Can’t Breathe” workout.

A photo circulating on line — acquired by TMZ — shows the work out posted on a dry erase board along with a man kneeling, colored in black, and the language “don’t you dare lay down.” It has since been removed.

“I can’t breathe” were the last words uttered by George Floyd in Minneapolis as he died in police custody. Protesters in the united states, even here in Milwaukee, have chanted “I can’t breathe” in solidarity.

CBS 58 spoke with an ongoing gym member who said even though the sign isn’t up anymore, he thinks the meaning of the work out was removed from context.

“I feel like it was more of a kneeling in protest of what’s happened with the police force. And not what it could’ve been construed as. That was just my feeling, although I have not lived the life of people that are protesting so I can’t say how they feel,” said Chad Huffman, member of Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa.

The original work out appears to have been produced by a man from North Carolina. He told our CBS affiliate in Raleigh he made the work out to honor Floyd and raise awareness.

“I think fitness helps people come together and I think largely that’s what my message is. We can come together in a positive way to impact change. The message of the workout is more a rallying cry, it’s a symbol social injustice, directed towards social injustice,” said Angelo Rogers, workout creator.

Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa temporarily deactivated their Facebook page but it was back on Wednesday afternoon, along with an apology.

“To our members, employees and community: We are terribly sorry for our actions this week by offering an “I Can’t Breathe” workout. No matter our intent, we have now recognize how deeply offensive our words, illustrations and actions have now been. One of the publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work by the master of the Anytime Fitness brand, Self Esteem Brands, is to bolster education efforts for its franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. We obviously have work to do inside our own location, and we will work hard to earn straight back your trust and respect. We stand with our black community, and again, we’re so very sorry for this insensitive move.”

Anytime Fitness released the following statement on the Wauwatosa fitness center:

“As leaders of Self Esteem Brands and the Anytime Fitness brand, we were shocked and distressed to note that one of our franchise locations chose to offer an “I Can’t Breathe” work out. No matter the intent, we definitely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents. To our employees, owners and members, we are undoubtedly and profoundly sorry this incident occurred. One of our publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work is to bolster education efforts for our franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. This incident makes it clear that we have work to do in this space; immediately, we’re sharing this incident with this franchise owners worldwide for example of what not to do, why it is offensive, and what locations ought to be doing as an alternative. We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners worldwide to stand for our black communities including our members and employees. Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen, co-founders, Self Esteem Brands

Stacy Anderson, Brand President, Anytime Fitness”

CBS 58 has reached out to the Wauwatosa gym’s owner but has not heard back.