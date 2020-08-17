Anysun Vehicle Car GPS Tracker Tk103b with Remote Control Pc Version Software Google Maps Link Real Time Tracking App Scanner



Price: $33.65

(as of Aug 17,2020 17:51:19 UTC – Details)



Car GPS Tracker GPS103B/TK103B Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker

Main Functions:

1.Single Locating

2.Auto track continuously

3.Automatic update positions of vehicle turns

4.GPS drift suppression.

5.Absolute street address by SMS

6.Location based service (LBS)

7.Monitor

8.Data logging

9.Data Load

10.Forward the third parties' message

11.Charges Inquiry

12.Alarms–Low Battery Alarm, Power Off Alarm

13.SOS14.GPS blind alert

15.Geo-fence

16.Multi-area management

17.Move alarm

18.Accident alarm (Optional)

19.ACC working alarm & Fuel Alarm(need to connect with fuel sensor)

20.Cut off the Oil and Power System

21.Arm

22.Disarm

23.Alarms under Arm State–Door alarm, Shock Sensor alarm, ACC alarm

24.Silent Mode

25.Alarm without GSM network service

26.Check the Vehicle State.

27.Reset Hardware–SMS Reset and Reset Button to Reset

28.Terminal (local) Time Setting

29.TCP/UDP switch

30.Configure parameters by USB(Optional)

31.GPRS Setting-Configure APN, GPRS User Name and password Setup, IP and Port Setup

Package Content

1pc * GPS TRACKER GPS103B

1pc* GPS Antenna 3 meters long

1pc* GSM Antenna 3 meters long

1pc* Plug 10 pin Harness

1pc* relay

1pc* microphone

1pc* User Manuals (English)

1pc* CD

1pc* remote controller

Please Note:

The package no include sim card,customers need to get it from your own country by yourself.

WIDELY APPLICATIONS: theft of the vehicle/heavy equipment etc.Protect the child / the old / the disabled / pet etc.Provide peace-of-mind for businessman.Personnel management.Covert criminal Tracking.The GPS devices support phone tracking and 8 languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Thai language, Italian, German, Chinese) website tracking.

FUNCTIONS: Tracking; Monitor; Geo-fence; Movement alert; Over speed alert; SOS Button; Low battery alert; Hidden number tracking; Power off alarm; Send SMS cut off/resume the oil and power system, arm, door alarm, sensor alarm, ACC alarm; Support 4G SD card; Support TCP and UDP protocol.

MOVEMENT ALERT: you can set up barriers when the vehicle is stopped. Once moved, it can give an alarm to the authorized number.

OVER SPEED ALARM: you can make the inspected target run according to fixed speed. It alarms when speed is exceeded.