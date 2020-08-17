Anysun Vehicle Car GPS Tracker Tk103b with Remote Control Pc Version Software Google Maps Link Real Time Tracking App Scanner

Price: $33.65
Car GPS Tracker GPS103B/TK103B Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker
Main Functions:
1.Single Locating
2.Auto track continuously
3.Automatic update positions of vehicle turns
4.GPS drift suppression.
5.Absolute street address by SMS
6.Location based service (LBS)
7.Monitor
8.Data logging
9.Data Load
10.Forward the third parties' message
11.Charges Inquiry
12.Alarms–Low Battery Alarm, Power Off Alarm
13.SOS14.GPS blind alert
15.Geo-fence
16.Multi-area management
17.Move alarm
18.Accident alarm (Optional)
19.ACC working alarm & Fuel Alarm(need to connect with fuel sensor)
20.Cut off the Oil and Power System
21.Arm
22.Disarm
23.Alarms under Arm State–Door alarm, Shock Sensor alarm, ACC alarm
24.Silent Mode
25.Alarm without GSM network service
26.Check the Vehicle State.
27.Reset Hardware–SMS Reset and Reset Button to Reset
28.Terminal (local) Time Setting
29.TCP/UDP switch
30.Configure parameters by USB(Optional)
31.GPRS Setting-Configure APN, GPRS User Name and password Setup, IP and Port Setup
Package Content
1pc * GPS TRACKER GPS103B
1pc* GPS Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* GSM Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* Plug 10 pin Harness
1pc* relay
1pc* microphone
1pc* User Manuals (English)
1pc* CD
1pc* remote controller
Please Note:
The package no include sim card,customers need to get it from your own country by yourself.
WIDELY APPLICATIONS: theft of the vehicle/heavy equipment etc.Protect the child / the old / the disabled / pet etc.Provide peace-of-mind for businessman.Personnel management.Covert criminal Tracking.The GPS devices support phone tracking and 8 languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Thai language, Italian, German, Chinese) website tracking.
FUNCTIONS: Tracking; Monitor; Geo-fence; Movement alert; Over speed alert; SOS Button; Low battery alert; Hidden number tracking; Power off alarm; Send SMS cut off/resume the oil and power system, arm, door alarm, sensor alarm, ACC alarm; Support 4G SD card; Support TCP and UDP protocol.
MOVEMENT ALERT: you can set up barriers when the vehicle is stopped. Once moved, it can give an alarm to the authorized number.
OVER SPEED ALARM: you can make the inspected target run according to fixed speed. It alarms when speed is exceeded.