Anyone Who Wants To Defund The Police Should Just ‘Opt Out’ Of Protection!

Conservative actor James Woods has taken care of immediately the movement to defund law enforcement by saying advocates should just “opt out” of police protection instead!

A Growing Movement

The movement to defund the police has grown in recent days, because the riots sparked off by the killing of George Floyd, have rocked the country. Leftist politicians and celebrities who support the violent, riotous Black Lives Matter and antifa movements, are claiming that as the police is definitely an oppressive, racist force, they need to be defunded, or, in extreme cases, removed.

The hashtag #DefundThePolice has trended among Hollywood liberals on the web, while Democrat politicians work to screw the ordinary women and men who serve and protect. In an example, Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, announced they would cut around $150 million from the city’s police budget.

“Those dollars need to be focused on our black community here in Los Angeles, as well as communities of color, and women, and people who have been left behind, for too long,” Garcetti said.

“We all have to step up and say: What can we sacrifice,” as racial justice, Garcetti argued, is “worth sacrficing for.”

Woods Shoots Back!

However, the brilliantly ascerbic Woods fired right back online at Brian Fallon, a former spokesman for Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder, and something of the backers of the movement. When Fallon joined the movement, Woods asked why the “folks who want to ‘defund the police’ simply ‘opt out’ from police protection?”

“You could all send notarized letters to your local departments that you no longer wish to participate,” Woods continued.

“Police costs would be less. Taxpayers would save money,” that he added, concluding that this system would be a “win/win for everbody!”

Why don’t you folks who wish to “defund the police” simply “opt out” from police protection? You could all send notarized letters to your neighborhood departments that you no longer desire to participate. Police costs will be less. Taxpayers would spend less. Win/win for all of us! #Fool https://t.co/e3iXqHFs0I — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 4, 2020

I think James Woods perfectly sums up the hypocrisy of those people pushing the movement to defund law enforcement right now. These exact people would call the police the very first time they’re in some trouble, and are also the forms of people to declare that “nobody needs a gun, because the police will protect you!” I wait with baited breath to see liberals and leftists produce a very quick change and fight for your second Amendment rights.