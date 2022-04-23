Raffi Kortoshyan, Deputy Director of the Foundation for the Study of Armenian Architecture, does not think that the recent cases of vandalism against national symbols are directed by one center.

“There is no village without a dog, I think on this principle. I do not think that the desecration of different busts and sculptures is intentional or organized. I think there have been similar events before. “It is just right that we constantly address the issue of vandalism, that if any dog ​​engages in such activities, it will be killed on the spot as soon as it is caught,” the monument expert told Aysor.am.

According to Raffi Kortoshyan, anyone who desecrates national symbols should be severely punished.

“Whoever allows vandalism must be informed, this is the job of law enforcement bodies. The law enforcement bodies should find the criminals as soon as possible, especially since nowadays there are cameras everywhere. “I do not think it is a big problem to catch the criminals, to punish them so that they do not engage in such activities a second time, or, if the cases of vandalism have clients, to find them,” he said, adding that only detailed comparisons can show whether 10 years ago Compared to the cases of vandalism in the republic have increased or not? Only then will it be possible to suspect that they are now organized.

It should be reminded that recently the cases of encroachment on national symbols have become more frequent. A few days ago, the representatives of the “Sasna Tsrer” group desecrated the flag of Artsakh raised in the French Square, a man desecrated the monument to the RA national hero Leonid Azgaldyan, two citizens stole the metal statue of the Komitas monument.

It became known today that the basalt statue of Jesus Christ placed on the arch leading to St. Harutyun Church on David Beck Street was broken.