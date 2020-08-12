Anyone That Doesn’t See The Mainstream Media Bias Is Unwilling To Look

I used to think the MSM was merely an arm of the Democrat Party, but they are more like a Frankenstein monster run amok with the Dems running behind in its wake.

You see that’s what happens when you incite the emotions of the mob, you just never know when it will end cos the mob is not like a machine that can be simply switched off.

TODAY’S KIDS AREN’T GETTING IT

The current generation is not being trained in objectivity but power differentials and equity. They accept as truth things like ‘we live in white patriarchy,’ and ‘capitalism exploits the weak and poor.’

As Bari Weiss experienced, these people believe they should never feel unsafe, and that means being exposed to any thought they disagree with or don’t understand. This means these news organizations cannot be fixed.

These events are now coming into clear focus. It’s clear the Dems have fatally overplayed their hand by encouraging the mob that is now alienating middle America daily when there’s still months before the election.

For those of us who remember the 1988 election and the Willie Horton ads on TV, well this is Willie Horton on steroids, nay an army of Willie Hortons, that will surely destroy the Democrats.

Moreover, the Dems have…