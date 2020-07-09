Anyone in NSW who has visited Melbourne since June 24 will be forced to stay at home for a two weeks

A new isolation order has been imposed for people in NSW who have visited Greater Melbourne in the final two weeks.

Anyone who has been in the area since June 24 must instantly enter 14 days of home self-isolation, irrespective of once they returned to NSW, Nine News reports.

The order comes as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday foreshadowed a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, following the horror second wave of COVID-19 cases throughout the border.

‘It doesn’t take extended for things to escalate quickly,’ she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday that the risk of contagion in NSW is ‘very high’

‘And it doesn’t take extended for that rate of community transmission to increase and so most of us have to be on high alert.’

Nine political reporter Chris O’Keefe, who broke the news on Thursday night’s bulletin, said the new measure could potentially affect ‘tens of thousands of people’ who have recently came back to NSW.

The regulation will also impact AFL teams who have travelled involving the neighbouring states for matches, creating a chaotic situation for the league as players retreat into quarantine.

Earlier on Thursday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said whilst the rate of community transmission remains low, there was no reason to tighten social-distancing restrictions one of the majority of residents.

However, she said it could simply take weeks to determine if ‘potential seeding that may have occurred in those border communities and in addition throughout the rest of New South Wales’ has crossed from Victoria into her state.

The VIC and NSW border closed on Tuesday in a bid to stop the second wave of COVID-19 in Melbourne from spilling over in to the neighbouring state. Police are pictured stopping and questioning drivers at a checkpoint on July 8 in Albury

Ms Berejiklian warned that conditions could change rapidly as the situation unfolds.

‘I do want everyone to feel on high alert,’ the Premier said.

‘Because if we do get results, if the info starts changing and we are in need of to act quickly.

‘I want people to know that for the next two to three weeks in particular, most of us have to be on high alert.’

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has indicated the border closure with Victoria could last up to six weeks, exactly the same duration of the stage three lockdown placed on Melbourne from midnight Wednesday.

More than 50,000 exemption permits were issued over Tuesday night allowing people living in NSW-Victoria border communities to cross between the two.

Dozens of medical personnel gather outside a housing complex in Melbourne on Tuesday as as they conducted COVID-19 testing blitz on residents

Victoria recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began after a record 191 infections on Tuesday.

Fears the horror outbreak could jump state lines have now been exacerbated after three people returning from Melbourne tested positive to the virus in NSW this week.

NSW recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, that 11 were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The two other cases were Albury residents, with one of persons recently visiting Melbourne before coming into experience of the other.