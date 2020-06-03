Anya on ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Memba Her?!

San Diego native Emma Caulfield (actual identify Emma Chukker) was solely 25 years previous when she landed the function of the vengeance demon turned highschool scholar Anya Jenkins — who units out to retrieve her powers once more in Sunnydale, California — on the ’90s supernatural present, “Buffy The Vampire Slayer.”

Emma Caulfield was forged alongside some slaying stars together with Alyson Hannigan because the book-smart BFF, Willow Rosenberg … and naturally, Sarah Michelle Gellar because the stab-happy slayer, Buffy Summers.

Caulfield may be noticed extra not too long ago on reveals like “Fantasy Hospital” and “Once Upon A Time.”