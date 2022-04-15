Home Armenia “Any solution, as a result of which Artsakh must evict Armenians, can... Armenia “Any solution, as a result of which Artsakh must evict Armenians, can not be acceptable for Armenia” ․ CP MP |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Any solution, as a result of which Artsakh must evict Armenians, can not be acceptable for Armenia” ․ CP MP |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia All these officials must be held accountable. Tatoyan |: Morning: Armenia I can not talk about the role of Russia. Ned Price |: Morning: Armenia Vaspurakan jewelry is presented in a new way | Morning: Recent Posts Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Los Angeles, near Simi Valley USPS warns states it may not be able to deliver ballots in time Stelter pinpoints when Trump ‘changed his tune’ on testing US gas prices rise following cyber attack and pipeline shutdown You Need to See this stock? The Mosaic Company (MOS) Most Popular We do not hesitate, we just have the opportunity for one “shot”. Hayk... Hayk Mamijanyan, MP of the NA "I have honor" faction, presented during the parliamentary briefings, on the basis of which the opposition confidently declares... The whole international community is preparing for post-Nikol Armenia ․ Deputy: Yesterday Nikol Pashinyan jokingly accused Russia of causing the Armenian Genocide, stated during the parliamentary briefings the deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction Andranik... Officials who have ceded territorial jurisdiction to Azerbaijan for their own political interests should... All official statements or steps from the Prime Minister that have damaged the security of Armenia and Artsakh, contributed to the violation of our... Summer conscription will be announced in Armenia from April 18 to July 31 At today's sitting, the government made a decision to declare conscription for the 2022 summer conscription. From April 18 to July 31, 2022 inclusive, the... The woman depicted in the video is wanted in the framework of the criminal... The person depicted in the video is wanted within the framework of the criminal case under investigation in the Investigation Division of the Malatia-Sebastia...