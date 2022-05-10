During the rally in France Square, Ishkhan Saghatlyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, referred to the well-known incident in Gyumri, emphasizing that they condemn any violence.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan at the same time urged not to give in to provocations.

“Do not give in to provocations. This is the handwriting of the government that organized March 1, killed a pregnant woman, defeated our country in the war, and handed over the homeland. Our movement is a movement of real solidarity, our struggle is for all our compatriots. “Apart from Nikol and his narrow group, we are not looking for ‘Turks’ in our people,” he emphasized.

During the rally, Ishkhan Saghatelyan also referred to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“It is said that there are lands in Tavush and Vayots Dzor regions, there is an agreement with the government of the day to” return “those lands. We are fighting to prevent that.

This is not only an issue of Artsakh, this is an ontological issue, an issue of the security of the Armenian people. “Therefore, any agreement between Nikol and Ali is null and void,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.