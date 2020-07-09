Anxiety makes us bad decision-makers. Here’s how to do better

“It was just sort of this anxiety around everything,” she said. “Sometimes it can manifest itself in the smallest ways, like ‘I don’t know what to eat right now.’ I can’t choose the simplest thing.”

More than 35% of Chinese respondents had generalized panic attacks, a study found this month. Nearly a third of Americans are now experiencing symptoms of anxiety disorder, according to early-June data from the Household Pulse Survey , a partnership between your United States Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics.

Those numbers might be shocking, but some mental health professionals say they’re maybe not surprised.

“Anxiety often goes up in any moment where our bodies perceive a real threat,” said Luana Marques, a psychiatrist and president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. “It certainly makes sense in the middle of a pandemic.”

For many, anxiety is something that you realize when you feel it. The American Psychological Association defines anxiety as an “emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure.” Other physical symptoms may include a rapid heartbeat, dizziness, sweating and trembling.

And while the apparent symptoms of anxiety may be deeply unpleasant, Marques said the emotion is actually an important tool the body uses to get us out of dangerous situations. “Anxiety, as a biological response, is a state of fight or flight,” she explained.

Escaping from the lion? The hypervigilance related to anxiety might help.

But while that heightened awareness and vigilance makes biological sense, Marques said the emotion also erodes our ability to make well-reasoned choices.

“When you have a lot of anxiety you actually have trouble making decisions. That’s something I’m seeing in my clinic,” she said. “Patients are having trouble figuring out: ‘Is this a good decision or not?’ And that’s because their brain is not fully on to be able to make decisions.”

That’s concerning: As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds, the majority are facing daily decisions with high stakes for their families’ lives and livelihoods.

Want more great news? Marques as well as other experts say there’s also a lot you can do to manage anxiety in the home — methods you can use to feel better and make wise choices. Here’s where to start.

Why is it so difficult to make decisions?

When we’re feeling anxious, we’ve thrilled a set of structures in our brain called the limbic system, said Marques. That’s a location responsible for emotional responses, memory and motivation.

Our best reasoning and decision-making comes alternatively from the prefrontal cortex, what Marques called our “thinking brain.” The limbic system and the prefrontal cortex fight for attention, she explained.

If your brain is in fight-or-flight mode, your overheated limbic system can cycle via an endless group of scary possibilities. Scientists call that “amygdala hijack”— it’s like your prefrontal cortex has lost get a grip on of the automobile altogether. The amygdala is really a part of the limbic system.

“When you’re on [amygdala] hijack, you’re ‘spinning,'” Marques said. “You might say: ‘If I don’t put on a mask right now I’m going to catch the virus, and if I get the virus, who’s going to take care of my kids?’ — which of course makes you more anxious.”

That feeling can paralyze your ability to make a choice. And with your limbic system responsible, you might not like what you decide on anyway. “Because they are emotionally driven, those are decisions that might not be your best decisions,” Marques said.

How to hack your brain’s anxiety response

“The best response is to cool off your brain before making decisions,” Marques said. By doing that, you’ll give your rational prefrontal cortex the chance to take control.

One way to decelerate your brain is to participate in a calming activity that makes you feel good — Marques suggested meditation, taking a walk, drinking a cup of tea or calling a supportive friend. For more information with this step, watch a YouTube video on slowing the brain that Marques made up of Harvard Medical School.

Using techniques drawn from cognitive behavioral therapy, Marques also helps patients learn to recognize and see their feelings and thoughts for what they’re. (Marques and HMS also created a YouTube video relating to this process.)

Those strategies can help you step out of the cycle of anxiety, putting your prefrontal cortex back in the driver’s seat.

And while Marques recommended employing these anti-anxiety strategies as needed, she said it’s just as essential to lay some healthier groundwork by firmly taking care of yourself. That means you should have more resources to draw on when anxiety strikes.

“Charge up,” she said. “What I mean by that is eating, sleeping and exercise. All three of those are things that we know help us activate our prefrontal cortex.” Charging up the brain helps regulate emotions and build resiliency.

Determine everything you can (and can’t) control

Once you’re in an excellent frame of mind, Marques suggested reminding yourself you do not need — or get — to manage every thing.

“We’re in the middle of this major uncertainty, and a lot of things are out of our control,” she said. Rather than decide to try to policy for every possibility, Marques recommended we face uncertainty head-on. “Staying with this discomfort for a little bit is important.”

Lynn Bufka, a psychologist and a senior director at the American Psychological Association, agreed. You may not be able to control whether your employer stays afloat, for example. Instead, she suggested focusing on what exactly within your power while letting go of the rest.

“Some things, you can say: ‘This is not a decision I have to make,'” she said. Your kid’s messy bedroom, as an example? Bufka said to let that one go.

Once you’ve narrowed it down, pull out a sheet of paper and write out advantages and disadvantages, Bufka recommended. When every thing is down in monochrome, it can be easier to put your dilemmas in perspective.

And if you find yourself obsessing over research and news-reading, consider setting a time limit: “Like ‘I can spend one hour researching this issue and then I have to stop,'” she said.

Make an imperfect decision within an imperfect situation

You may not make the right decision, but Bufka offered a gentle reminder that it is OK to forge ahead anyway. “We are making the best decisions that we can with the information that we have,” she said.

As for Valentini, the London-based writer, she employed the sort of self-care that experts like Marques and Bufka recommended. She tuned in to virtual yoga classes. Normally an exercise hater, she started taking jogs that seemed to elevate her mood.

She’s still super anxious. As the pandemic wore on, her relatives and buddies wanted to know if the wedding could be. Valentini said that considering it gave her heart palpitations.

But in the end, Valentini and her fiance made the best decision they could with the information they’d, putting down a deposit for a 2021 wedding in Southern California.

And guess what happens? It helped, she said, even though the planet is as confusing and stressful as ever. “It was like an exercise in forcing yourself to do something when there’s no certainty around you,” she said.

“You’re like: ‘That actually made me feel a lot better.'”