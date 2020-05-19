AnTuTu’s new chart compares the true performance of Android chipsets

AnTuTu revealed a new web page on its website that gives an amazing visible illustration of the performance of varied chipsets utilized in Android telephones. The web page reveals a rocket blasting off, the nearer a chip is to the rocket, the quicker it’s  at present, the prime place is held by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

The distance between chipsets represents a relative distinction in performance, which makes the hole between the 865 and Samsungs Exynos 990 embarrassing. Meanwhile, MediaTeks Dimensity 1000+ will get fairly near its pricier opponents.

Note that the outcomes on this web page aren’t calculated primarily based on the full AnTuTu rating, which incorporates display screen refresh charge and storage pace (issues that may differ wildly between telephones utilizing the similar chipset).

Instead solely the CPU and GPU performance is taken into account to get a true studying of a chipsets true energy. To get the most correct outcomes, the scores from all telephones utilizing a given chipset are taken under consideration. Also, Apple’s chipsets aren’t included on this record, they’d have claimed the prime spot (particularly the pill variations).

You can discover the web page here (the picture under reveals the chart because it stands right now). AnTuTu has but extra charts to point out, for instance this one compares the AI performance of the varied chipsets.

