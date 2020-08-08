AnTuTu releases top 10 list of domestic SoCs for H1 2020

Earlier today, AuTuTu launched its top 10 list of the greatest carrying out smart devices checked inJuly On Friday, AnTuTu launched a brand-new list, ranking the top 10 SoCs (System on a chip) for the very first half of2020 The top chipsets vary from a rating of 249151 all the method to 401108.

The top 3 rankes on the list were the Snapdragon 865, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, and the Snapdragon 855+. MediaTek is a brand-new competitor in high-end chipsets, and the Dimensity 1000+ has its 5G incorporated into the SoC’s modem. The Snapdragon 865 should utilize a different X55 Modem for 5G assistance.

The next 3 areas are taken by the Kirin 990 5G, the Snapdragon 855, and the Kirin990 These SoCs all scored in the lower 300,000 s. The last 4 are the Dimensity 1000 L, the Kirin 980, Kirin 985 5G, and the Dimensity 820.

You may be questioning why no Exynos chipset appears here. That’s since this top 10 list just counts“domestic Android mobile phone performance” AnTuTu’s domestic market is China, and Samsung’s flagships headed for China (and North America) usage Snapdragon chips.

Qualcomm leads AnTuTu efficiency ratings, and MediaTek is lastly making the effort to contend at the Qualcomm level, though still behind a significant space in ratings.

