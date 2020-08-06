AnTuTu releases Top 10 list of Android performers for July

Although most of all high-end Android mobile phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865, some are quicker than others in terms of raw efficiency ratings. Although ratings aren’t whatever, here we are reporting AnTuTu list of the top 10 carrying out Android mobile phones for the month of July.

The list consists of the highest-scoring gadgets checked on AnTuTu benchmarking app in between July 1-31 and ball games noted are averages of all ball games provided on AnTuTu variation 8. If the phone has several variations, it takes the alternative with the greatest ratings.

Every mobile phone in this list runs the Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a minimum of 8GB of RAM (most of them utilize 12 GB of RAM). At the top of the list is the Oppo Find X2 Pro, followed by the Oppo Find X2 with 12 GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively. In 3rd and 4th are the Redmi K30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10Pro The top 4 gadgets broke the 600000 score mark.

Then come the iQOO Neo3, Oppo Ace2, vivo X50 Pro+, and the realme X50Pro The number 9 and 10 areas go to the Meizu 17 Pro, and the iQOO 3 which ends the top 10 list with a rating of 587,087

In our evaluation of the Oppo Find X2 Pro, we discovered outstanding efficiency ratings, which Oppo is fantastic at thermal management because the phone hardly got warm, even after duplicating benchmark ratings. It’s likewise thanks …