Antonio Sabato Jr. details plans for conservative movie studio: ‘I want to make films about this country’

“I have a script called ‘Trailblazers’ with a bunch of awesome actors [and] friends of mine that are going to be in it. I wrote this for them. And I wrote this for patriots out there,” he described over Zoom.

ANTONIO SABATO JR. ANNOUNCES HE’S STARTING A ‘CONSERVATIVE MOVIE STUDIO’: ‘NO MORE BLACKLISTING’

“We want to make films. I want to make films about this country. I want to make films about our police officers. I want to make films about Jesus Christ if I want to, and about our country as a nation, about our flag,” Sabato explained.

The previous “General Hospital” star formerly declared he was “blacklisted” from Hollywood after he spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 in assistance of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” Sabato explained to Variety in March. “I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger – that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am.”

“I was blacklisted,” he …