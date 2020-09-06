Antonio Gibson is Washington’s bell-cow, but can he be yours in fantasy?

What can we expect out of Antonio Gibson’s rookie season with Washington?

When the Washington Football Team drafted Antonio Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Memphis, they knew exactly what they were doing. It didn’t matter to them that he only had 33 career carries playing for Mike Norvell on the Memphis Tigers. They saw the versatility he had as a runner and a pass-catcher. He has no emerged as Washington’s bona fide bell-cow.

The Fantasy Footballers discussed what Gibson’s rookie season with Washington could look like. Though they had a feeling he’d end up getting a lot of touches as a rookie, the release of future Pro Football Hall of Fame Adrian Peterson signifies to all of us it’s Gibson’s time to shine in the nation’s capital. While he will get his touches, is he good enough to be your new guy in fantasy?

The guys view Gibson as their RB22, which puts him in the vicinity of strong running backs such as Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley and David Johnson. All four men will be good enough to be most team’s RB2, but what are the chances Gibson outperforms his ADP and ends up being a low-end RB1 in your fantasy football league?

