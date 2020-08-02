Antonio Brown suspended for allegedly violating NFL personal conduct policy

Brown, 32, is qualified to take part in all preseason activities with any group he signs with and return after the group’s 8th video game, the NFL stated. Brown invested the majority of his profession with the PittsburghSteelers He played one video game for the New England Patriots last season prior to being launched.

Brown had actually been under NFL examination for numerous off-field events. He was sentenced to 2 years of probation inJune

.

“I look forward to new beginnings,” Brown stated onInstagram “I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve.”

NFL.com states the suspension is connected to Brown’s no contest plea to theft and battery charges, and allegations he sent out frightening texts to a female.