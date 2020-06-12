Antonio Brown sentenced to probation in assault case | NFL News





Antonio Brown was sentenced to 2 yrs probation for assaulting the driver of a moving truck in January

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was sentenced to 2 yrs probation, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enrol in a 13-week anger management course in a Florida court on Friday.

The sentence came after he pleaded no contest to charges he assaulted the driver of a moving truck at his Hollywood home in January. He also must perform 100 hours of community service.

A statement released by Brown’s representatives read: “Antonio’s case resulted from a misunderstanding concerning the payment of charges for the moving of Antonio’s family belongings from California to Florida.

“After Antonio had paid the moving company the complete contracted fee for the move, the moving van driver demanded an additional fee for what [the mover] referred to as extra time.

“While the excess time had been discussed, a number of Antonio’s friends began unloading boxes from the moving van.

“[The mover] attempted to stop the unloading, claiming that some of the unloaded boxes weren’t Antonio’s. Every box that turned out perhaps not to include Antonio’s belongings was straight away put straight back on the van.

“Nevertheless, several people, including Antonio, were charged with burglary of a conveyance and misdemeanour battery. Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Antonio decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner.”

Alana Burstyn, Brown’s advisor, said: “With this matter now resolved, Antonio looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his professional career.”

And Brown hinted at a return on Friday. In a post on Instagram that showed him wearing the uniform of his previous three teams – the Pittsburgh Steelers, then Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, he added the comment: “Big 4X Soon #CallGod.”

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said recently he’s got not eliminated bringing Brown into the locker room – a move quarterback Lamar Jackson has endorsed.

The 31-year-old Brown is just a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was launched by the Raiders before playing a game title last season and spent only one game with the Patriots.