Antonio Brown: NFL suspends free agent for eight games should he sign with an NFL team | NFL News





Antonio Brown has actually been suspended by the NFL

The NFL has actually suspended pass receiver Antonio Brown for the very first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who played one video game last season for the New England Patriots prior to being launched, can be signed by any team and would be qualified to take part in all of his clubs preseason activities.

The suspension would work when groups make their last cuts on September 5.

As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counselling and treatment. He likewise was recommended that any future infraction of the individual conduct policy will likely lead to more considerable discipline.

“Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL stated in an main declaration.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson states he's still hoping that the Ravens sign Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated the team would think about including the free agent pass receiver, however not most likely at this time. His quarterback, ruling league MVP Lamar Jackson, has actually lobbied for his finalizing.

“We’ll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception,” Harbaugh informed press reporters.

Brown, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowl choice and a four-time All-Pro He had 104 captures for 1,297 lawns and a league-best 15 goals for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his last complete season. For his profession, he has 841 receptions for 11,263 lawns and 75 TDs.

