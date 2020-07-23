Antonio Brown: NFL must resolve investigations to enable me to return | NFL News





Antonio Brown played one video game with New England Patriots in 2019 prior to being cut

Antonio Brown has actually required the NFL solves its “investigations” to enable him to hold talks with groups.

The 32- year-old pass receiver revealed on Monday that he had actually retired from the NFL.

He has actually been a totally free representative considering that September, when the New England Patriots launched him after one video game following claims of sexual attack and frightening text sent out to an accuser, which he has actually rejected.

After tweeting, to name a few things, “mission complete” when referencing his profession on Monday, the four-time All-Pro on Wednesday published a message to Instagram, contacting the NFL to resolve investigations and supply him clearness “on this situation” so he can talk to groups.

Brown revealed his retirement from the NFL on Monday

The Instagram post, in its whole, read: “@nfl I have actually abided by each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have actually had gain access to to all of my phones, you understand what the offer remains in each and every scenario that the media has actually misshaped.

” I have actually been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have actually dealt with all elements of my life this previous year and have actually ended up being a much better male since of it. The truth that you decline to supply a due date and the factor for the truth you will not resolve your investigations is totally undesirable.

” I require you supply me clearness on this scenario right away if you truly appreciate my health and wellbeing. My legal group continues to ask and you supply no responses. How is it that the league can simply drag it’s feet on any examination it selects on gamers and we simply have to sit there in limbo?

“Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy.”

In August he supposedly informed the Oakland Raiders he would stop if he could not use his old helmet rather of a more recent design mandated by the league.

Last month Brown was sentenced to 2 years’ probation and bought to go through a mental assessment and enlist in a 13- week anger management course by a Florida court after pleading no contest to an attack charge.