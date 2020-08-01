Antonio Brown addresses NFL suspension in Instagram message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers commemorates a goal throughout the 2nd half versus the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown just recently got an eight-game suspension for the 2020 season despite the fact that he’s not presently signed with an NFL group. He shared his ideas by means of Instagram.

Antonio Brown hasn’t played an NFL snap because Week 2 of the 2019 season when he was in a Patriots uniform. That was the only video game he ‘d play as a member of the then-defending Super Bowl champs, as he was launched not long after due to sexual assault allegations versus him.

Brown didn’t take the release well and continued to trigger drama long after his release. This caused no other groups wishing to bring him in, even when the playoffs inched better.

Everyone was waiting to see what sort of suspension Brown would get needs to he sign with an NFL group and now the hammer has actually boiled down– he’ll be suspended 8 video games in2020 This implies that if a group wishes to possibly have Brown for the playoffs in 2020, they’ll still think about …