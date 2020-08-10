Antonio Banderas Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus – On His 60th Birthday

Sending all of our well wants to movie legend Antonio Banderas!

The Spanish- born star turns 60 years of ages on Monday, however instead of commemorating the turning point on a positive note with friends and family, he’s now stuck in quarantine and separating himself far from liked ones after exposing that he has actually tested positive for the coronavirus. Oh, no!

The Pain and Glory star exposed as much in a public message coming through on social networks early today– the day of his huge 6- oh. Fortunately, it seems like he is so far coping extremely well with the COVID-19 medical diagnosis, and we hope and hope that continues over the next couple of weeks.

“I want to tell you the following,” Banderas opened about the experience in Spanish on his authorities Twitter account, sharing a photo of himself as a kid along with a complete message in Spanish for the world to see (listed below):

The Puss In Boots star continued from there (equated into English, listed below):