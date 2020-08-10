Antonio Banderas reveals COVID-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday, is ‘confident’ he’ll recover soon

Fortunately, he stopped fans’ instant worries that the often deadly disease has not put him in any threat so far.

ROSIE O’DONNELL JOINS CELEBRITIES WHO BLAME DONALD TRUMP FOR COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS OF AMERICANS

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” he wrote.

The note occurred with what seems a black-and-white picture of the “Desperado” star when he was an infant.

The star utilized the note to break the news to his fans and validate that, as an outcome of the diagnosis, he’ll be commemorating his 60 th birthday in quarantine.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion,” he concluded. “Big hug to everyone.”

As of Monday early morning, the unique coronavirus has infected more than 19,871,795 people throughout 188 nations and areas, leading to a minimum of 731,503 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 specifies plus the District of Columbia have actually reported validated cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 5,044,864 health problems …