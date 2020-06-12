Antonee Robinson: Wigan Athletic defender returns to training | Football News





Antonee Robinson’s proposed transfer to AC Milan was cut short in January after that he failed his medical

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, whose January move to AC Milan collapsed due to a heart rhythm irregularity acquired during his medical, has returned to training.

The USA international travelled to Milan on Deadline Day earlier in the day this year, limited to his proposed £6m move to Serie A to be cut short due to failing his medical.

He has undergone further testing and treatment since that time with the Latics’ medical team and an independent cardiologist, and the full-back has been cleared for a return to action.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital,” Robinson said.

“I can not wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me.

“I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

Robinson, 22, joined Wigan at under £2m from Everton in 2019 and played 29 Sky Bet Championship games for the Latics in 2010 prior to his collapsed move to Italy.

The defender also suffered a groin injury earlier in the day this year which ruled him out from any Championship games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He last featured for them in a victory over Sheffield Wednesday on January 28.

Wigan, currently 20th in the table with nine league matches remaining this season, face Huddersfield on June 20, with the second-tier nearing its restart following a three-month hiatus due to the disruption brought on by COVID-19.