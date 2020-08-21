Anton Ortigas – coffee addict disrupting the coffee industry in the Philippines

Serial entrepreneur and business executive, Antonio Vicente Ortigas JR, launches two coffee businesses in the Philippines to support local farmers and roasters.

Anton Ortigas decided to launch his coffee businesses in the Philippines to give back to society by supporting local coffee farmers and roasters. However, the decision to create the businesses cannot be far from Anton’s addiction to coffee. The serial entrepreneur decided to channel his energy into creating an outlet for local farmers to sell their beans with the launch of We The People Coffee and Tea, Co. In a similar vein, the social entrepreneur donates part of the proceeds from sales to the needy through local charities.

Coffee remains one of the most popular beverages in the world. With more than 2.2 billion cups of coffee being consumed on average every day, the coffee industry continues to have a significant impact on the global economy. The industry includes a supply chain of a wide range of businesses that goes beyond coffee shops to comprise retail stores, grocers, family farms, shipping companies, roasters, and the ultimate stakeholder, coffee consumers. According to statistics reported by Brandon Gaille, the coffee industry is worth more than $30 billion a year, increasing at an average rate of 20% yearly. Unfortunately, one very important part of the industry seems to have been neglected over the years, which is where Anton Ortigas is looking to make a difference.

“I am a coffee addict and current owner of two Philippine Coffee Businesses. Both are centered on supporting local coffee farmers and roasters,” said Anton Ortigas, when he was asked about an interesting fact that most people do not know about him.

“We the People Coffee and Tea, Inc. is more of our way on giving back to society by donating a portion of our sales to different local charities,” Anton continued.

Anton Ortigas is looking to challenge the status in the coffee industry by giving coffee farmers and roasters the empowerment they deserve. His businesses are currently doing well, which has motivated Anton to even do more. Anton has also taken the initiative to cater to the needs of the underserved in the community. Both businesses donate a certain percentage of their sales revenue to local charities to support the causes that these organizations champion.

It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the Philippines coffee industry and Anton Ortigas seems to be contributing to the revolution.

###