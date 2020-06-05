Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona trophies first then MLS move | Football News





Antoine Griezmann has but to finish his first season with Barcelona

Barcelona ahead Antoine Griezmann has reiterated he desires to play in Major League Soccer after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The France worldwide joined the Spanish champions from Atletico Madrid final summer time in a deal value £108m.

He has made 26 appearances this season, scoring eight objectives.

Griezmann, 29, desires to win trophies with Barcelona and assist France retain the World Cup earlier than he departs however he instructed the Los Angeles Times it’s his ambition to finally play within the United States, though he’s not sure which MLS membership he might be a part of.

“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective,” he stated.

“Then there’s one other World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.

4:19 Spanish soccer knowledgeable Alvaro Montero says Lionel Messi will keep at Barcelona for at the least one other season, however would not rule out a move sooner or later Spanish soccer knowledgeable Alvaro Montero says Lionel Messi will keep at Barcelona for at the least one other season, however would not rule out a move sooner or later

“I don’t know which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

This is just not the first time Griezmann, an enormous NBA fan too, has mentioned shifting to America.

Two years in the past he instructed Le Figaro: “Win a World Cup, a Champions League and then I can go and quietly play in the USA. That’s my ideal itinerary. It’s not bad, is it?

“If the plan goes like that, I’d signal for that now. I do not know at which age I need to play in MLS, it will all rely on the trophies I’ll have gained beforehand.”

Griezmann is at the moment getting ready for the return of La Liga with a first match in opposition to Real Mallorca scheduled for June 13.