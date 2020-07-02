Antifa ‘Ringleader’ Behind Attack On Andrew Jackson Statue Arrested By Feds

Jason Charter, the ringleader behind the antifa attack on the Andrew Jackson statue beyond your White House has been arrested by federal police force.

FBI: “Charter Was On Top Of The Statue And Directing People”

Charter, 25, was arrested on Thursday at his residence by the FBI and US Park Police as a joint task force investigates the destruction of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square. Charter was “in a leadership role” on June 22nd when a gang of antifa members experimented with tear the statue down.

A federal police force official said that the group was “very organized,” and that “Charter was on top of the statue and directing people,” while the mob had “acid, chisels, straps and a human chain preventing police from getting to the statue.”

The FBI complaint submitted from Charter’s arrest said that he was seen in local news footage “standing within the toppled [Albert] Pike Statue [in Washington earlier this month], pouring an as yet not known liquid onto the statue,” and was “observed waving others away from the statue, and squatting down behind the statue where his hands are not visible. Seconds later, the statue catches fire. Charter is seen standing over the flames as it burns.”

“At the Jackson Statue incident, Charter is additionally seen wearing a red set of ski goggles and a yellow ventilator mask,” the complaint continues. “Charter’s face is clearly visible at different times during each incident.”

They Are Vicious Thugs!

Charter was also part of an antifa mob who attacked conservative journalist Jack Posobiec, when they were trying to topple the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park in Washington last month. He was identified as the person in goggles who assaulted Posobiec by Post Millennial journalist, Ian Miles Cheong.

He even got in the way of the police, experimented with shove them and even blocked the police vehicle while telling it to leave with Jack onboard. He seemed to lead another Antifa insurgents by being as belligerent as you possibly can. pic.twitter.com/0luldORYsx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

You can see a pattern emerging here. These antifa activists are violent, nasty individuals, who want to destroy the history of the country, and anyone who dares resist protect it.