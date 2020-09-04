Antifa Mourns As Portland Shooting Suspect Who Gunned Down Trump Supporter Is Killed By Feds

By
Jasyson
-

Antifa members remain in grieving after Michael Reinoehl, the 48-year-old presumed of eliminating a supporter of President Trump in Portland, was killed by authorities.

A federal job force tried to apprehend Reinoehl Thursday, the prime suspect in the weekend killing of 39-year-old Patriot Prayer member, Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson.

An Associated Press report shows the Antifa sympathizer “had pulled a gun” in an encounter with a police officer on the job force, leading to return fire.

Reinoehl had actually explained himself in a social networks post as “100% ANTIFA” and was supposedly a routine existence at violent riots in Portland, Oregon.

In an interview with VICE hours previously, the shooter grumbled that feds were “hunting me,” however revealed little regret for Danielson’s death mentioning, “I was confident that I did not hit anyone innocent.”

RELATED: Kenosha Protest Leader: ‘If You Kill One Of Us, It’ s Time For Us To Kill One Of …

Source link

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR