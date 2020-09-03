‘Antifa hunter’ who threatened a Charlottesville city council candidate and an autistic child sentenced to 3 years in prison

Daniel McMahon, 32, pleaded guilty in April to federal charges of cyberstalking and racially motivated threats to interfere with an election, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a statement Monday.

“This defendant weaponized social media to threaten and intimidate his perceived political enemies and propagate a violent white-supremacist ideology,” said US Attorney Thomas Cullen. (*3*)

McMahon’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday when contacted by CNN.

McMahon was arrested a year ago after making posts on social media accounts threatening Don Gathers, a Black community activist in Charlottesville who had chaired the city commission that recommended removing Confederate monuments in 2016.

According to the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum, McMahon posted threats on the social network Gab, in which he referred to Gathers as a terrorist and uses a racial slur. “I will do everything in my power to stop him from getting elected for his attack on my people,” McMahon wrote in one of the posts, “& I do mean everything.” Prosecutors said McMahon linked to a video from the 2017 Charlottesville…

