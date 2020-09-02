Antifa ‘Commander’ Breaks Down Crying In ‘Fetal Position’ After His Arrest

A Wisconsin guy who prides himself on being an Antifa “commander” broke down crying in the “fetal position” after authorities caught him heading to a demonstration in Green Bay last weekend, equipped with a weapon, smoke grenades, and fireworks.

Antifa ‘Commander’ Arrested With Flamethrower And Smoke Grenades

Matthew Banta, 23, was apprehended and charged with blocking an officer and 2 counts of felony bail leaping,according to WBAY-TV The station explained Banta as somebody who is understood for being a “violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests,” mentioning a previous criminal grievance versus him.

The station included that in Antifa circles, Banta is referred to as “Commander Red.”

Green Bay authorities informed press reporters that they had actually been contacted Saturday night for “a whole bunch of white people with sticks, baseball bats and helmets headed…towards the police.”

“I don’t know who comes to a protest with a baseball bat for anything other than criminal or illegal activity,” Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith stated.

When one reacting officer reached the scene, he saw 4 individuals strolling towards a demonstration with baseball bats. He might see that a person of the males was using a.