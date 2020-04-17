Antibody Research Indicates Coronavirus may be Far More Widespread Than Known

Two research teams in California have come up with the results that were carried out to determine the number of people who bear the antibodies of novel coronavirus antibodies and immunity against it.

The first part of community tests was conducted on 3,300 people living in Santa Clara county. The results suggested that 2.5-4.5% of the people tested were positive for coronavirus antibodies. The numbers suggest a higher rate of infection in the past compared to the count declared officially.

As per the results, the researchers estimated that 48,000 to 81,000 people in a county of 2 million may have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the county’s official tally taken during the sample testing suggested the number to be 1000.

Through a blood test by finger pricking, it was identified if the recovered people had protective antibodies of the virus in their bodies. The volunteers were approached through targeted online ads.

An epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. John Brownstein said, “There has been wide recognition that we were undercounting infections because of lack of testing or patients were asymptomatic.”

