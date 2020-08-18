Anti-vaccination group sues Facebook over fact-checking program

Children’s Health Defense, a group established by anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is suing Facebook and its fact-checking partners for declining advertisements and identifying unmasked claims about vaccines and 5G networks. The grievance versus Facebook, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the fact-checking companies PolitiFact, Science Feedback, and Poynter Institute is lawfully unsteady. But it marks an escalation of attacks on Facebook for policing pseudoscience.

Kennedy was among the leading purveyors of anti-vaccine marketing on Facebook prior to the platform cracked down on spurious vaccine advertisements and assured to stop advising anti-vax pages. As part of that effort, Facebook topped the CHD’s page with a label keeping in mind that “this page posts about vaccines” and a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s site, and it disabled the company’s capability to fundraise. The claim keeps in mind that fact-checkers likewise included cautions to some material that they identified incorrect– “drastically reduc[ing] by 95 percent” the traffic to CHD’s own website from these posts.

CHD declares that this all lead to a “falsely disparaging” impression of the company, indicating that Kennedy’s company is “not reliable” and promotes inaccurate clinical claims. (Vaccines are …