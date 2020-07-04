Anti-Trump Protesters And Pro-Trump Supporters Clash On The North Shore During Ongoing Trump Boat Parade – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An area Fourth of July celebration has taken a partisan submit Pittsburgh.

Trump Team PA and Women for Trump have organized a boat parade to celebrate Independence Day and President Donald Trump. The parade is supposed to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday below the Hot Metal Bridge on the Monongahela River. The parade will reportedly go up from the Monongahela River to the Ohio River after which up the Allegheny River.

“This will be a PEACEFUL & NON-Confrontational celebration of our President and ALL Law Enforcement & First Responders,” organizers said in a press release.

The organizers expect thousands of people to attend, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A local activist group, Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe, organized a counter-protest to the Trump rally, which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group calls their event “Shut It Down” in reference to the boat parade.

Protesters have gathered beyond your marina where President Trump supporters are gathering for his or her boat rally. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zVjAwkd4av — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

There is just a heavy police presence in the South Side Works as President Trump supports are expected to truly have a boat rally this morning and protesters are gathering on the Hot Metal St. Bridge. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4Qqw2LhdQd — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Additionally, KDKA spotted huge police presence in the South Side Works answering the event and counter-protest. Public Safety tweeted early Saturday morning that the counter-protest has remained peaceful but that they will arrest anyone throwing or dropping objects.

Police are on scene and monitoring. Public Safety does and will continue steadily to respect everyone’s 1st Amendment rights. However, throwing or dropping objects or suspending signs from bridges is prohibited and certainly will result in immediate arrest. Stay safe, everybody. https://t.co/UhrUVu5SIy — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

Protesters were on the road as of 10:51 a.m. Saturday. They chanted “No Justice No Peace,” “No KKK No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here” as they marched.

More boats and protesters have gathered. The protest is now on the road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MZKx1GsA5V — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

The protesters moved to the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge.

Anti-Trump protesters have moved onto the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

KDKA saw that police have spaced from the bridge and wore riot gear.

Pittsburgh Police are spaced out on the Hot Metal St. Bridge. They have riot gear at their sides. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Gy3yvibP14 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Public Safety tweeted at 11:11 a.m. that pro-Trump boaters were now on the water and reminded individuals to “stay hydrated.”

Several pro-Trump boaters are on the water. All is peaceful currently. Reminder to everyone outside: It’s hot. Please stay hydrated. https://t.co/U3gEK3c8K2 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

This car experimented with drive through the intersection. Protesters have surrounded it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5fO0YIG4uJ — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Protesters chanted “it is illegal to drive through protesters” after a car attempted to drive through the intersection where protesters were located. The intersection is South Water Street and Hot Metal Street.

Protesters chanted “we shut it down,” while they planned to maneuver to the North Side.

Protesters say they are headed to the North Shore to protest the President Trump boaters. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FGW7UG20rt — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Hot Metal Street is currently blocked off over the bridge to East Carson.

Hot Metal Street is blocked off across the bridge to East Carson. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZbFXNyZBFJ — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

A small band of protesters moved into the intersection of Hot Metal Street and S Water Street. Intersection is closed to vehicle traffic. Expect delays and do not make an effort to cross Hot Metal Bridge at this time. https://t.co/PEl1guRx3j — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

Public Safety tweeted that the intersection of Hot Metal Street and South Water Street is closed to traffic.

Crowd is dispersing. No incidents to report. https://t.co/CsXzaIxwos — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

Protests moved to the North Shore this afternoon, with pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators clashing. Police making the effort to create a barricade between the two sides with horses.

Public Safety has warned the public to keep away from the region.

Trump supporters and counter protesters are yelling and cursing at each other on the river walk. Still non-violent, however, not entirely peaceful as emotions are running high. Avoid the area. https://t.co/oEGZAjmrXk — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

As of just one:04 p.m., police had escorted the Trump supporters far from the pier where anti-Trump supporters remain, chanting “this is what community looks like.”

Public Safety tweeted that both sides were dispersing from the area at the time of 1:11 p.m. Saturday.

Both sides are dispersing. https://t.co/meSiEhB00X — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

Stay with KDKA once we follow this developing story.