Anti-Trump Protesters And Pro-Trump Supporters Clash On The North Shore During Ongoing Trump Boat Parade – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An area Fourth of July celebration has taken a partisan submit Pittsburgh.

Trump Team PA and Women for Trump have organized a boat parade to celebrate Independence Day and President Donald Trump. The parade is supposed to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday below the Hot Metal Bridge on the Monongahela River. The parade will reportedly go up from the Monongahela River to the Ohio River after which up the Allegheny River.

“This will be a PEACEFUL & NON-Confrontational celebration of our President and ALL Law Enforcement & First Responders,” organizers said in a press release.

The organizers expect thousands of people to attend, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A local activist group, Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe, organized a counter-protest to the Trump rally, which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group calls their event “Shut It Down” in reference to the boat parade.

Additionally, KDKA spotted huge police presence in the South Side Works answering the event and counter-protest. Public Safety tweeted early Saturday morning that the counter-protest has remained peaceful but that they will arrest anyone throwing or dropping objects.

Protesters were on the road as of 10:51 a.m. Saturday. They chanted “No Justice No Peace,” “No KKK No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here” as they marched.

The protesters moved to the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge.

KDKA saw that police have spaced from the bridge and wore riot gear.

Public Safety tweeted at 11:11 a.m. that pro-Trump boaters were now on the water and reminded individuals to “stay hydrated.”

Protesters chanted “it is illegal to drive through protesters” after a car attempted to drive through the intersection where protesters were located. The intersection is South Water Street and Hot Metal Street.

Protesters chanted “we shut it down,” while they planned to maneuver to the North Side.

Hot Metal Street is currently blocked off over the bridge to East Carson.

Public Safety tweeted that the intersection of Hot Metal Street and South Water Street is closed to traffic.

Protests moved to the North Shore this afternoon, with pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators clashing. Police making the effort to create a barricade between the two sides with horses.

Public Safety has warned the public to keep away from the region.

As of just one:04 p.m., police had escorted the Trump supporters far from the pier where anti-Trump supporters remain, chanting “this is what community looks like.”

Public Safety tweeted that both sides were dispersing from the area at the time of 1:11 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with KDKA once we follow this developing story.

