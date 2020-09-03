Anti-Trump Lincoln Project to unleash Facebook army to get out the vote

A very PAC led by a group of “Never Trump” Republicans is preparing to unleash a Facebook grassroots army in its newest effort to deteriorate assistance forPresident Donald Trump

The Lincoln Project on Friday is looking to launch the brand-new effort entitled “The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition,” or TLPDC, according to the groups representative,Keith Edwards

The strategy, according to Edwards, is to have countless Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican citizens who have actually formerly backed Trump to attempt to encourage them to vote for Democratic candidate,Joe Biden They have more than 50,000 members on Facebook, he included.

Similar to the PACs political advertisements, they prepare to target GOP citizens in the states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina andPennsylvania The digital push comes as in-person get out the vote efforts in both celebrations have actually been mostly sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We maintain an email list but Facebook groups operate as our central hubs or ‘virtual campaign offices,’ because they allow us to moderate participants, creating a more constructive gathering place,” Edwards informed CNBC. “Within those Facebook groups, we share our ads first, paired with data-backed talking points. Trump’s support is strongest on Facebook so given our target audience are Republicans, Facebook needs to lead our TLPDC efforts.”

Trump has actually had a strong …