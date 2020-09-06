Anti-Trump group Refuse Facism calls for nationwide protests on Saturday as chaotic summer grinds on

Portland reached its 100th night of anti-racism protests on Saturday with spat of Molotov mixed drinks that lit on individual on fire and the house of Pittsburgh’s mayor was surrounded by homeowners requiring the authorities be defunded as a swath of presentations stimulated throughout the nation.

Labor Day weekend kicked-ff with Black Lives Matter presentations happening in various cities throughout the United States as homeowners continue to decry racial inequality, authorities cruelty and the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police.

In Portland, the whitest city in the United States, numerous protesters continued to encounter police as almost 30 individuals were jailed, a swarm of fireworks were introduced into the air and a single person captured on fire from a released Molotov mixed drink.

In Pittsburgh, officers were required to stand guard outside Mayor Bill Peduto’s house as a group of demonstrators collected outside his house with lights and bells as they called for action versus regional police.

Further down south, simply under 20 individuals were jailed on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, throughout protests after a Leon County Grand Jury ruled that 3 officer-involved shootings were warranted.

The Kentucky Derby was spoiled by heavily-armed Trump fans took on with members of the anti-Trump militia, Not F ***** Around Coalition,’ who likewise collected inLouisville

And anti-Trump group Refuse Fascism staged a series of protests throughout the United States …