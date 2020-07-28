Anti Spy RF Detector Wireless Bug Detector Signal for Hidden Camera Laser Lens GSM Listening Device Finder Radar Radio Scanner Wireless Signal Alarm



Always worried about being tracked in the Car?

Always worried about being monitored in the Office or Hotel?

Always Worried about private conversations or business negotiation content being eavesdropped?

Choose Our JMDHKK RF Detector & Camera Finder, Better protect your privacy, whether at home, in the car, in the office, anywhere and anytime.

Main Features :

-Able to detect SIM card (2G, 3G, 4G) bugs/GPS trackers

-Able to detect wireless camera equipment from 1.2G – 5.8G

-Able to detect covert equipment put on standby mode

-Easy to operate/carry

-Uses sound, light, and vibrations to alert users to the hidden device

-Able to detect radio waves, magnetic fields, and wired/wireless cameras

Technical Specifications :

-Frequency: 1 MHz – 8000 MHz

-Detection range: > 73 dB

-Detection sensitivity: < 0.03 mV (main band)

-Power: Built-in 3.7V 100 mA polymer lithium battery—a full charge takes 2.5 hours and will last for 4 to 5 hours

-Working current: 60 – 110 mA

-Material: ABS plastic

-Weight: 150 g

Dimensions: 117 x 56 x 20 mm

Contents

1. Host/Core Processor

2.RF Antenna

3. Magnetic Field Probe

4. Charger

5. User Manual

Application scenario



Detecting Wireless Eavesdropping Devices in Business Negotiation or Office

If the negotiation information is eavesdropped by the competitor during business negotiations, and the content of the negotiation is known in advance, the loss will be great. To avoid eavesdropped in negotiation information, please choose our signal detector.

If the information we are talking about is sensitive and very private, we must use technology equipment to protect our own privacy.

Detecting GPS Tracker in the Car

To determine whether covert devices such as location trackers and wireless spying equipment are being used in your Car or Office

The car is mortgaged, the mortgage company knows where your car is going in real time , and avoids privacy exposured.

Detecting Wireless Hidden Camera in the hotel

When in travelling , if there is a Hidden camera in the hotel or shower room , the privacy space is peeked by others ,it will be very embarrassing.

Why to choose our product?



Function Powerful, Essential for Life



As we all know,with the help of growing new advance technology nowadays,wireless transmitters can be used widely and can be got easily.

When the wireless products bring us big convenience in daily life,they also bring us big threat against our privacy and security.

You will never know if someone is filming,wiretapping or tracking you without your knowledge.It’s not just a plot in TV, but it is real happening in real life.

Wireless cameras,wireless eavesdropping devices,and unwanted GPS tracking device widely available on the market will make you privacy compromised.

Living in a cluster of monitoring and tracking devices,we design and launch this multi-functional K18 Spy Detector as a better solution to safeguard personal and business privacy.

What will our product do?



Prevent others from Eavesdroopping , or GPS Real-time Tracked



Our K18 Spy Detector performs multiple functions.

In RF detection mode,it can detect any signal fluctuations from the transmitting bug devices,e.g.the working eavesdropping device, candid camera, GPS tracking device,etc.

By adjusting the detecting sensitivity from high to low,it will help to accurately locate the transmitting bugs.

In magnetic field detection mode,it can detect any GPS tracker which is attached onto vehicle by a magnet.

In camera lens finder mode,it can help to find the hidden camera lens by visually seeing through the tinted viewfinder working in conjunction with the LED lights on the back of the detector.

The reflective camera lens will be lit up by the LED lights and will be highlighted as a bright light-spot as you see through the viewfinder.

When do you need our product?



Information Security. Happy Journey



1.In top secret business meetings.Use our K18 Spy Detector to identify if there is any wiretap equipped in the meeting room.Scan the meeting room in advance with our K18 Spy Detector to void any leak of business secret.

2.If you think your vehicle is equipped with unwanted GPS tracker or wiretap,please use our K18 Spy Detector to help you find the unwanted bug device.It is creepy that someone unknown is tracking or wiretapping

on you in real time without your knowledge.

3.A must have device you need to take with you when you travel.If you feel unsecured on unfamiliar surroundings,especially when you stay in hotels,Airbnb,motels etc,our K18 Spy Detector will help you to pinpoint all the hidden cameras or wiretap bugs to avoid any sneak shot or wiretapping.

4.In public fitting room,dressing room or bathroom,many news report that hidden cameras are found in such places. K18 Spy Detector will help to pinpointing the hidden cameras.

5.Help to protect you and your family members from electromagnetic radiation. K18 Spy Detector is a good choice for help you identifying how much radiation around you and how far you need to stay way from the radiation.

【Main Feature】Can Detect 1.2G/2.4G/5.8G Wireless camera ,hidden wireless camera and wireless eavesdropping；Can Detect all of bugs and locators with Mobile 2G/3G/4G Card,Detector range:1MHz-8GHz.

【Ultra High Sensitivity】Built with upgrade chip set,JMDHKK signal detector is more stable and accurate with strong anti-interference,we continuously upgrade our product with up-to date technology and chip set.

【Multiple Functional】JMDHKK signal detector is 3 in 1 detector that helps to find hidden wireless and wired camera,unwanted GPS tracker,wireless wiretapping device,and sense electromagnetic leakage from microwaves.It provides comprehensive anti-spy solution for Anti Sneak Shot/Anti Tracking/Anti Wiretapping.3 detection modes for your choice include RF signal detection,Magnetic Field detection to locate magnet used to mount GPS tracker onto vehicle,Camera Lens Finder to find hidden camera lenses.

【Compact and Portable】Compact and light weighted.You can take it anywhere you want.A must have for your travel and stay in hotel.Easy to use,with audible buzzer alarm and vibration alarm,the closer the detector to transmitting bug device,the louder and faster the alarm becomes,10 level signal indicator lights will be fully on when it is close enough to the bug device.Continuously adjust the detection sensitivity from high to low to shorten the detection range in order to pinpoint the bug device

【Continued Guaranteed free Customer Support】Lifetime warranty. Our customer support team will provide lifetime professional support.Please contact us if you have any question about our detector. We will come up with quick assistance and support.