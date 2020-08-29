Anti-racism protesters to march in Kenosha, watched by National Guard reinforcements By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters A female responds with a raised fist while marching with others, following the cops shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black guy, in Kenosha, Wisconsin



By Brendan O’Brien

KENOSHA,Wis (Reuters) – Black Lives Matter organizers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prepared a rally and march on Saturday as enhanced National Guard systems stood by with orders to avoid a revival of violence that shook the lakeside city previously in the week.

A tense calm dominated for a 3rd night on Friday in the downtown location surrounding a court house and park that was the center of demonstrations in assistance of Jacob Blake Jr., the Black guy shot in the back by a white law enforcement officer on Sunday.

The shooting of Blake, in front of 3 of his kids, turned the primarily white city of 100,000 individuals into the current flashpoint in a summer season of U.S.-wide presentations versus cops cruelty and bigotry.

Blake, 29, endured however was left terribly injured and incapacitated from the waist down.

Anger at the shooting, recorded on video that went viral, led to street skirmishes, with protesters tossing firecrackers and bricks at cops in riot equipment who fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets. Two were eliminated in a burst of shooting on Tuesday night.

The discontent has …