Anti-racism group call for police to be defunded and racial disparity ended in NHS

Dozens of protesters gathered in London today calling for the police to be defunded and the end of racial disparity in the NHS, since the Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.

All Black Lives UK (ABLUK), which organised the protest in Bristol that led to the Edward Colston statue being pulled down, held the demonstration at Marble Arch on Sunday afternoon.

An ABLUK spokesman called for the abolition of ‘racial disparity’ within the Health Service, as the NHS celebrates its 72nd anniversary today.

The anti-racism group is separate from the main Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement but shares similar aims, organisers said.

Speaking to a crowd of about 100 people, ABLUK spokesman Tyrek Morris, 21, said: ‘We are protesting for black lives and one of the demands we have is to abolish the racial disparity within the NHS, especially towards black women.

‘We need to implement extensive measures to prevent the disproportionate suffering of black women in healthcare and bring to a conclusion the notably increased black maternal mortality rate.’

The journalism student also addressed reports around calls for the defunding of police.

He said: ‘Defund the police doesn’t mean abolishing the police. We need police.

‘When we say defund the police, we do not mean abolish the police, we mean take a few of that money that you’re putting heavily in to Scotland Yard and invest that to the community.

‘The lower class systems, but mainly the black community. You take care of town, you receive less crime, you get less violence, you get less poverty.’

ABLUK can also be calling for the end of ‘racial discrimination’ in the criminal justice system.

The organisation also wants education reforms to ensure the curriculum offers an ‘accurate account of colonialism and British black history’.

ABLUK have differentiated themselves from the main Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Protesters at the ABLUK rally marched from Marble Arch towards Downing Street shortly before 3pm.

This employs the official Twitter account of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) UK movement was swept up in an antisemitism row this week.

It tweeted in support of Palestine over plans by Israel to annex its West Bank settlements.

The verified account claimed mainstream British politics were being ‘gagged of the proper to critique Zionism,’ before Tweeting that the movement ‘loudly and clearly stands beside our Palestinian comrades’ and adding in block capitals ‘FREE PALESTINE’.

But the Tweet has sparked outrage among the Jewish community, with some describing the idea of politicians being ‘gagged’ over their criticism of Zionism to be an ‘antisemitic trope’.

The President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, criticised the tweet, describing it as ‘beyond disappointing’.

Groups of protesters also organized the Yemen flag at Parliament Square today, showing their solidarity with the united states as they called on justice for Yemen

This week, Black Lives Matter badges were also absent from Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage, with most guest pundits on Soccer Saturday alternatively supporting football-focused anti-racism charity Kick It Out.

Host Jeff Stelling and experts Clinton Morrison, Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier all donned one other campaign’s badges just days after concern was raised on the Black Lives Matter movement’s ideology.

Glen Johnson opted perhaps not to support either campaign, however, after Sky allowed pundits to make their particular decisions over whether to wear the emblems.

But for BT Sport’s broadcast of Norwich’s clash against Brighton during the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, every guest was wearing BLM badges.

Sky Sports presenters have worn the badges featuring the campaign’s slogan because the league came back after the coronavirus outbreak on June 17.

It appears that the Soccer Saturday team are the only guests to have decided to support Kick It Out instead, with other experts opting perhaps not to wear any badges at all.