Anti-Police Slogans Spray-painted On Mural Of Slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A mural honoring the service and sacrifice of a Philadelphia policeman killed five years ago while trying to stop a robbery has actually been ruined. Graffiti was discovered on the mural ofSgt Robert Wilson III at 60th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Spray- painted on the mural were the acronyms “ACAB” and “FTP” which are 2 anti-police slogans, in addition to a sign utilized by anarchists. Late Sunday, the artist accountable for the mural got rid of the graffiti.

FOP President John McNesby tweeted Sunday early morning stating they understood the problem and are working to get it repaired.

We understand this and are getting it set right away. God bless the Wilson household. @PhillyPolice @PPDCommish @PhillyMayor pic.twitter.com/UwMgjjAXkr — John McNesby (@john_mcnesby) August 30, 2020

“I’m saddened and angered that vandals would deface the mural of one of our beloved heroes, Sgt. Robert Wilson III,” McNesby stated in a declaration. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on this sad day. Wilson served our great city with passion and compassion and is sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the Philadelphia police department. Rest easy, Robb.”

Wilson was shot and eliminated in 2015 while attempting to stop a break-in within a GameStop at 21st Street and Lehigh …