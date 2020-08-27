Anti-normalisation protest at UAE Embassy  – Middle East Monitor

Sudanese residents showed in front of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday in protest versus the normalisation arrangement in between the Gulf State andIsrael The protest was arranged by the Sudanese Association for Rights, Freedoms and Social Justice.

“We are protesting to show the world that Sudan will never succumb to normalisation,” Saja Mohammed informed Anadolu Agency. “Arab and Islamic people everywhere will not allow [the UAE] to normalise relations with Israel.”

The protestor included that even if federal governments normalise relations with the Zionists who eliminate Muslims, common individuals will never ever accept it. “Jerusalem is the cause of all Muslims, and we are all by the side of the Palestinian people. We are protesting now to confirm that position.” She declined any authorities Sudanese tries to normalise relations with the profession state.

Another protester, Mohammed Al-Fadl, informed Anadolu that the youths who took part in the December Revolution will never ever accept normalisation. “The ‘Deal of the Century’, which is designed to rearrange the map of the Middle East, will be in vain.”

The presentation followed the UAE revealed on 13 August its facility of main relations withIsrael The Palestinian …