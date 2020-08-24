Anti-normalisation groups set up in UAE to counter Israel peace deal – Middle East Monitor

Protestors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the normalisation of relations with Israel founded an association which opposes any economic, sports, security and political deals the Gulf country signs with the occupation state, Anadolu Agency reported.

Founded by six UAE dissidents, including Saeed Nasser Al-Taniji, Saeed Khadim Bin Touq Al-Mari, Ahmad Al-Shaybah, Hamid Abdullah Al-Nuaymi, Hamad Mohammed Al-Shamesi and Ibrahim Mahmoud Al-e Haram, the alliance is called the UAE Resistance Union Against Normalisation (Al-Rabetat Al-Emaratiyat Le Moqawemat Al-Tatbi’e).

In a statement, founders of the association described the UAE’s attempts to normalise relations with Israel as “betrayal” and added that the steps “legitimises Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands”.

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the…