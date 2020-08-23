Anti-Netanyahu protesters turn out in defiance of police – Middle East Monitor

Israeli anti-government protesters turned out in droves on Saturday in defiance of a police restriction on the presentations, according to i24 News.

The protesters turned out in force to demonstration “crime minister” Benjamin Netanyahu, who is existing Prime Minister of Israel in Jerusalem.

Despite police cautions not to, the protestors made their method through crucial paths in Jerusalem in order to get to Netanyahu’s home on Balfour street.

The protesters are requiring Netanyahu’s resignation over his failure to fight COVID-19, and the corruption charges being brought versus him of which he will stand trial for, making him the only Israeli prime minister to stand trial for corruption whilst in workplace.

The Jerusalem police specifically prohibited the demonstrations, inform the organisers: “The position of the police is not to allow this march which, depending on the route, could disturb residents and visitors, as it is the main route into and out of the city.”

However, the organisers turned down the proposed option paths and reacted: “You cannot stop the protests. It is your role to protect us, it is ours to protect a country that is collapsing.”

The police reported 30 individuals were apprehended in the early hours of Sunday early morning, and declared 3 …