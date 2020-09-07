Anti-mask protests spread to Belgium and Italy – Panorama

Belgian police made arrests and dispersed crowds after some 350 people protested against mask-wearing and other anti-coronavirus measures in Brussels on Sunday, EUobserver reported.
About 1,000 people also held similar protests in Rome on Saturday, following much bigger demonstrations earlier in Berlin involving more than 20,000 activists, where a far-right mob also tried to storm the parliament building last weekend.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: