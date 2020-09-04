Anti-doping testing back to normal, says CADF By Reuters





By Julien Pretot

LAVAUR, France (Reuters) – The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) stated on Friday that testing returned to normal prior to racing resumed last month after it fell dramatically throughout lockdown amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Some groups and riders had actually revealed issue that they were not evaluated as much as typical with one elite rider, who decreased to be called, stating that testing in 2020 had actually been “a joke”, however the CADF stated testing was back to the varieties of 2019.

“From January 1 to August 31, 2020, more than 5,000 samples were collected. This represents half the number of samples collected in 2019 for the same period, which is explained by the high number of UCI events cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CADF stated in a declaration sent out to Reuters.

“Moreover, in 2020, 80% of these samples were collected out-of-competition. In addition, for the period from May to August, the CADF reached the same level of testing in 2020 as in 2019 despite the significant reduction in out-of-competition testing following the announcement of the pandemic.

“This reveals that the CADF out-of-competition testing program in biking has actually returned to normal.”

France’s Thibaut Pinot stated in April that his last out-of-competition test remained inOct 2019.

